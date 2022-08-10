Italy's far-right Meloni on vote: I'm no danger to democracy

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of Sept. 25 parliamentary elections, insists she won’t be a danger to democracy if she becomes premier, contending that the Italian political right has “unambiguously” condemned the legacy of fascism.
She also dismissed as “nonsense” concerns that if her Brothers of Italy party comes to power, making her Italy's first far-right premier, there would be a risk of an “anti-democratic drift” or “authoritarian turn," or that the country might exit the group of European nations using the euro currency.