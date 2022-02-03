Italy's Sergio Mattarella sworn in for a second term Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 11:42 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Italian President Sergio Mattarella received an astounding 55 rounds of applause from an otherwise divided parliament Thursday after he was sworn in to a second term in office.
Mattarella, 80, agreed to remain in office after Italy’s fractious parties failed to agree on a successor, citing a sense of responsibility given the ongoing pandemic and efforts to relaunch the economy.