Italian Coast Guard rescues 300 migrants from stormy seas Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 9:16 a.m.
ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard has rescued more than 300 young men and boys, most of them from Egypt, from a storm-battered fishing boat in rough seas off the southern “toe” of Italy’s mainland.
The rescue began Saturday night and ended early Sunday when the 303 migrants, soaked and shivering, stepped on to the port of Roccella Jonica in the the Calabria region.