Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron during clashes that broke out after Friday prayers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Tensions have soared in recent days after Palestinian assailants killed 11 Israelis in separate attacks across the country. Israeli forces have stepped up security and launched arrest raids in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians during a gunbattle on Thursday. Another Palestinian was killed on Thursday, after stabbing and wounding an Israeli on a bus in the West Bank.