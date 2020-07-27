Israeli army reports 'security incident' on Lebanon border

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Monday it received reports of a “security incident” along the country's volatile border with Lebanon and ordered residents in the area to stay indoors.

The report came as Israel was on heightened alert for a possible attack by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Tensions have been high since an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a Hezbollah militant last week.

The incident occurred in an area known as Chebaa Farms, which was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and is claimed by Lebanon.

The army declined to give further details, saying the incident was “ongoing.” But Israel’s public broadcast channel Kan said there had been an exchange of fire, and residents of southern Lebanon near the border reported Israeli shelling.

There was no immediate statement by Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Israeli army said civilians near the border were to stay in their homes. It also blocked roads and told people to avoid “non-essential” travel.

Speaking in parliament, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government was closely following developments in the north.

“The military is prepared for every scenario,” he said. "We operate in all the arenas for Israel’s defense — close to our borders and far from our borders.”