Israel's far-right kingmaker joins memorial for racist rabbi

JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli lawmaker, whose surging popularity helped propel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power in last week's general election, delivered a glowing tribute Thursday at a memorial event for an extremist rabbi assassinated in 1990.
The lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, has long admired Meir Kahane, the late racist rabbi. Kahane's violent anti-Arab ideology — which included calls to ban Jewish-Arab intermarriage and for the mass expulsion of Palestinians — was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the United States listed his party as a terrorist group. Kahane was assassinated by an Arab assailant in New York 32 years ago.