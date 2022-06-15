Israel hopes Biden trip helps tighten ties with Saudi Arabia

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's foreign minister said Wednesday that Israel is looking to U.S. President Joe Biden's Mideast trip next month to help normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it does not have official ties.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke a day after the White House announced the whirlwind trip to Israel and the West Bank followed by a flight to Saudi Arabia. At a news conference in Jerusalem, Lapid was asked about his expectations from Biden's expected stop in the kingdom and first said he didn't want to “steal the show from the president's visit.”