Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market returns for fun-filled weekend Shanna Avery, For the Star June 29, 2022
Volunteers with IATA serve up the traditional flea burger, a roast beef sandwich.
The flea market offered a great variety of goods at many affordable prices.
The traditional carousel was among the fun amusements for kids.
Kids enjoyed the variety of rides.
Folks enjoy live entertainment throughout the event.
A small cannon is set off, a signal to open the festivities.
Sheriff Rich Martin and a couple of the Sheriff Explorers patrol the grounds.
People stand in observance during the flag raising ceremony.
A young door prize winner picks another name out of the basket.
Flags are raised during a patriotic opening ceremony by the Lake County Honor Guard.
Boy Scouts Troop 61 walks the parade route.
Sauble, Elk and Eden Fire vehicles bring up the end of the parade procession.
Kids join the fun on the parade route.
The Lake County Honor Guard are represented in the parade.
Oxey greets people on the sides of the street.
Kids gather up candy tossed from parade participants.
People, as well as dogs, all had their eyes on the candy.
IRONS — After two years of not having the Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market, the festival made a big comeback for its 46th year, drawing a lot of visitors to Irons for a weekend packed with fun for all ages.
The annual event, hosted by the Irons Area Tourist Association, kicked off Thursday afternoon with a parade through downtown Irons led by Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin. It also featured Boy Scouts Troop 61, the Lake County Honor Guard, the IATA, Lake-Osceola State Bank, the mascot Oxey, classic cars and many other entries.