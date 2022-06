IRONS — It is with excitement and anticipation, especially with not being able to have the well-loved Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market for the past couple years due to COVID-19, that organizers of the event announce the festival is back.

Always taking place the last full weekend in June, the Irons Area Tourist Association hosts the event at Skinner Park, bringing travelers from all directions to the northwest corner of Lake County.

This year's event will begin Thursday, June 23, and will conclude for a final day Sunday June 27.

Entertainment will be provided by Anderson Midways Amusement Rides, and highlights include a large flea market, live music, contests and games, a beer tent, the flea burger food tent and other food vendors, the ox market (for raffles and souvenirs) a parade, as well as fireworks on Saturday night.

On Thursday, the fun kicks off at 3 p.m. with the grand parade in downtown Irons and opening ceremonies take place at Skinner Park at 4 p.m. The day includes free parking and free admission for all the entertainment.

On Friday, admission is free, but parking is $10. The booths and rides open at noon. Some of the highlights are mini horse pulls at 3 p.m.; and draft horse pulls at 7 p.m.; as well as a kids bike raffle and activities, such as kids penny scrambles and live music.

The festival grounds open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a softball tournament in the ball field. Admission is free, and parking is $15. Booths open at 10 a.m. and rides at 11 a.m. Some of the features will be a horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m.; and Great Lakes Timber Show at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Kid's highlights are a scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; a kids hula hoop contest at 12:30 p.m.; a sack race at 1 p.m.; bubblegum blowing contest at 1:30 p.m.; and an egg toss at 2 p.m. Other fun includes arm wrestling, bean bag tournament and live music. Fireworks commence at dusk.

The event concludes Sunday with free parking and admission. Softball finals are at 9 a.m., and at 10 a.m. the ox market opens. A classic car show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the flea roast 5k run/walk will begin at 11 a.m. People have a few hours to enjoy rides, live music, booths until 4 p.m. At 4:05 p.m., a beer tent auction will take place. The classic car judging will be at 3 p.m., as well as the super raffle drawing. (Participants needn't be present to win.)

For a full schedule of events and times, visit flearoast.com.