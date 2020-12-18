Iraqi refugee fatally shot in Portland picking up Uber fare

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 23-year-old Iraqi refugee was fatally shot in Portland, Oregon, while picking up an Uber fare in what authorities believe was a gang-related ambush gone wrong.

Dhulfiqur Kareem Mseer was shot just after midnight on Saturday and had been on life support at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center since the shooting, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday.

Police have said nearly 60 rounds were fired by multiple people at Mseer’s car in what they believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Mseer moved to Portland in 2015 and had recently visited Iraq to get married, his uncle Alaa Adham told The Oregonian/OregonLive. He was completing paperwork to bring his wife to the U.S.

He was working hard, his uncle said, to support his family, pay off his new car and hire a lawyer to help him bring his wife to Portland.

Adham said a doctor told the family Mseer suffered irreversible brain damage in the shooting.

“I can’t think. I’m very overwhelmed. I can’t eat,” Adham said. “I’m very angry, of course, because we came all the way from Iraq looking for peace, and see what we got.”