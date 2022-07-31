Iraq cleric's followers camped out in parliament for 2nd day SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press July 31, 2022 Updated: July 31, 2022 9:07 a.m.
1 of17 Iraqi protesters fill the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric stormed into Iraq's parliament on Saturday, for the second time in a week, protesting government formation efforts led by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups. Anmar Khalil/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric were camped out Sunday inside the Iraqi parliament, after toppling security walls around the building and storming in the previous day.
The protesters — followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr — pledged to hold an open-ended sit-in to derail efforts by their rivals from Iran-backed political groups to form the country's next government.