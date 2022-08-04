Iran nuclear talks in Vienna as Tehran expands enrichment

Negotiators from Iran, the United States and the European Union resumed monthslong, indirect talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal Thursday, even as international inspectors acknowledged the Islamic Republic began a new expansion of its uranium enrichment.
The resumption of the Vienna talks, suddenly called Wednesday, appears not to include high-level representation from all the countries part of Iran's 2015 deal with word powers. That comes as Western officials express growing skepticism over a deal to restore the accord and the EU's top diplomat has warned “the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted.”