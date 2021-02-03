Iowa woman killed, 2 others hurt in head-on collision

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman was killed and two other people were hurt Tuesday night in a crash south of Perry.

Danyel Hardisty, 39, of Minburn was driving northbound when a vehicle heading south crossed the centerline and caused a head-on collision around 11 p.m., the Des Moines Register reported.

She died on the scene and her 7-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Impairment is suspected in the crash, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.