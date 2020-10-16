Iowa virus deaths, new cases and positivity rate remain high

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported another 1,330 confirmed coronavirus infections Friday as the state's rate of coronavirus deaths, new cases and overall positivity rate indicated that statewide spread of the virus is continuing.

The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours came as the state reported 16 more deaths.

Iowa now has had 104,552 confirmed positive cases and 1,521 deaths.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 fell slightly to 468 after reaching new highs nearly every day this week.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate, daily deaths and new cases all grew over the past two weeks. The positivity rate went from 17.19% on Oct. 1 to 20.18% on Oct. 15, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is the fifth-highest in the nation.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has eased measures designed to slow the transmission of the virus, refused to implement a mask mandate and has continued to require school district to give parents the option of half-time learning in classrooms unless county positivity rates exceed 15% and absentee rates are high.

She said Thursday that Iowans need to normalize their lives and learn to live with the virus.