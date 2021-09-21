Iowa teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge on Tuesday gave an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin last year.

Tyrell Gaston was sentenced to three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery, The Gazette reported. His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution.