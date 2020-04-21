Iowa sheriff's office identifies woman found dead in house

GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman whose body was found inside a house near Grimes over the weekend.

Deputies, firefighters and medics were called to the house shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of a death, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Arriving deputies and medics found Melanie Scheuring, 35, of Grimes, unresponsive in the home, along with her 46-year-old fiance.

Authorities have not released the name of the fiance or given details on how Scheuring died. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal of Investigation are investigating the death.