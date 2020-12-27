Iowa reports 620 new virus cases, 1 additional death Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is reporting 620 new coronavirus cases and one more death linked to the virus in the state.

The state said Sunday that 274,933 people have become ill with COVID-19 and 3,745 people have died since the pandemic began.

The latest numbers may have been affected by the closure of Test Iowa sites on Christmas day.

But the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,324 new cases per day on Dec. 12 to 839.14 new cases per day on Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus also declined Saturday to 553 from the previous day’s 558.

Across the state, the 14-day positivity rate registered 12% on Sunday. Thirty of Iowa’s 99 counties had a 14-day positivity rate over 15% on Sunday while 20 counties reported a rate below 10%