Iowa reports 3,401 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 3,000 new virus cases and 33 deaths were reported Sunday in Iowa.

State officials said 3,401 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday to give Iowa 210,061 cases since the pandemic began. The number of deaths linked to the virus grew to 2,192.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Iowa remained at a high level Saturday even though it declined slightly to 1,340 from the previous day's 1,416. Out of that total, 255 patients were in intensive care, down from 276 on Friday.

The state said 92 of Iowa’s 99 counties had 14-day positivity rates over 15% on Sunday, and six more counties reported rates between 10% and 15%.

Iowa had the fourth-highest rate of new cases Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over the past week, one person in every 123 people in Iowa was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 2,496.14 new cases per day on Nov. 7 to 3,034.29 new cases per day on Saturday.