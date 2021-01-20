Iowa posts 62 virus deaths, total reaches nearly 4,400

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials posted an additional 62 deaths on Wednesday as the state death total reached 4,394.

Iowa had the 17th highest per capita death count in the nation and the second highest seven-day average positivity at 33% behind Idaho, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The positivity rate has dropped over the past two weeks.

The state posted 1,335 new confirmed cases Wednesday and reported 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 86 in intensive care.

The state has administered 144,955 coronavirus vaccine doses, with 12,629 people receiving both doses for full immunization, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally just over 2 million people have received two doses, the CDC reported.