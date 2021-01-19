https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Iowa-police-seek-suspect-in-hit-and-run-15881626.php
Iowa police seek suspect in hit-and-run pedestrian death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport are seeking a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian just north of Genesis Medical Center.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, when first responders were called to North Fillmore Lane for a report of a man unresponsive in the street, the Quad-City Times reported. An initial investigation showed the man had been hit by a vehicle and dragged for 300-400 feet (91.44-121.92 meters), police said. The vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash, investigators said.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.
