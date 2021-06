DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of killing a 15-month-old child left in his care has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Officers were called to a Des Moines hospital Tuesday morning after medical workers reported that the child’s body had been brought in by family members, police said. Doctors said it was evident that the child had been dead “for some time,” according to police.