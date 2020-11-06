Iowa hospital questioned about releasing 97-year-old woman

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The family of a 97-year-old Iowa woman who died of COVID-19 is questioning why a Davenport hospital released her while she was still sick and did not inform her family that she had been sent home.

Helen Lowery died was found Oct. 21 unconscious in a chair in her apartment by a maintenance worker who expected the unit to be unoccupied, the Quad-City Times reported.

“She was taken back to the hospital, put on a ventilator and died two days later," neighbor Deloris Patton said. “I don’t understand why they let her out of the hospital when she still had COVID. They didn’t even let the family know. No one could help her because we didn’t know she was there.”

Grandson Michael Lowery, who had power of attorney, said the family had no idea she had been sent home, even though he had kept in touch with hospital staff and asked to be informed if she were released so that a family member could pick her up.

“I love my grandmother dearly," he said. "There would have been no problem with me, my wife or our kids going to pick her up. She didn’t even have her walker. It was in my car.”

A hospital spokesman did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Hospital officials have given conflicting information about how it handles the release of coronavirus patients. Genesis Health System President and CEO Doug Cropper said last month that patients are tested to see if they are clear of the virus before they are released. But the hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Kurt Andersen, later said not all hospitalized with COVID-19 are kept until they test negative, noting that doing so “would place additional strain on hospital resources.”