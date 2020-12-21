Iowa head-on car crash kills Missouri man, injures Iowa man

MALVERN, Iowa (AP) — A Missouri man died and an Iowa man was hospitalized after a Sunday head-on car crash in southwestern Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Maryville, Missouri resident Johny Joe Ford, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Malvern, Iowa. Malvern is about 35 miles southeast of Omaha, Nebraska and is also near Missouri's northern border.

The Iowa State Patrol says Ford was driving a Toyota Prius on U.S. Highway 34 when he crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into an SUV, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Michael A. Vasquez, was flown to a Nebraska hospital in critical condition. He's from Malvern, Iowa.