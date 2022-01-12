Iowa courts system seeks money to hire judges, give raises

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Chief Justice Susan Christensen on Wednesday called for a nearly 7% increase in the court system's budget for next year in hopes of increasing salaries and hiring judges, attorneys and other staff after a hiring freeze.

Christensen made the budget proposals for the fiscal year beginning in July during her annual Condition of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature. She sought $202.5 million, a 6.7% increase and $4.3 million more than Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended.