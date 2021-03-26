Iowa coronavirus trajectory echoes national upward trend

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coronavirus data continued to suggest Friday that virus activity is increasing in the state, with virus infections and deaths continuing to rise. Similar trends were noted Friday by the White House COVID-19 Response Team members who expressed concerns about rising cases.

“We have seen cases and hospital admission move from historic decline to stagnation to increases, and we know from prior surges that if we don't control things now there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Please take this moment very seriously.”