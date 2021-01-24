Interstate 70 reopens in St. Louis after water main break

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A section of Interstate 70 that was closed in St. Louis after a water main break stalled several vehicles on the highway has reopened.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the highway was closed Saturday evening after water flowed across the road. Firefighters had to rescue a family of five out of one of the stalled vehicles, and traffic was disrupted in the area while the interstate was impassable.

Crews from the St. Louis Water Division arrived on the scene of the water main break by 8 p.m. Saturday to begin repairs.

The highway had reopened by Sunday morning.