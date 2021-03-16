Interim Libya government assumes power after smooth handover March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 11:41 a.m.
1 of8 Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, front left, and former head of Libya’s UN-backed government Fayez Sarraj, center, and Mohamed al-Menfi, right, head of the new interim government’s presidential council, stand together after a ceremony marking the official handover of power to the new government, in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Sarraj, the head of the Tripoli-based government, has been in conflict with a rival administration in the country’s East for years. Dbeibah’s interim government is to replace the country’s two rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Hazem Turkia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 The head of Libya’s parliament, speaker Aguila Saleh, center, and his deputy speak during the swearing-in ceremony for the country’s new interim government in Tobruk, Libya, Monday, March 15, 2021. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s interim government is to replace the country’s two rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Ahmed Al-Hadal/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 The head of Libya’s parliament, speaker Aguila Saleh, center, attends the swearing-in ceremony for the country’s new interim government in Tobruk, Libya, Monday, March 15, 2021. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s interim government is to replace the country’s two rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Ahmed Al-Hadal/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Leaders of Libya's parliament, headed by speaker Aguila Saleh (center rear) preside over the swearing-in ceremony for the country’s new interim government in Tobruk, Libya, Monday, March 15, 2021. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s interim government is to replace the country’s two rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Ahmed Al-Hadal/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Leaders of Libya's parliament, headed by speaker Aguila Saleh (second right) preside over the swearing-in ceremony for the country’s new interim government in Tobruk, Libya, Monday, March 15, 2021. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s interim government is to replace the country’s two rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Ahmed Al-Hadal/AP Show More Show Less
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A transitional government in conflict-stricken Libya took power in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, officially beginning a tenure designed to end with democratic elections late this year.
Fayez Sarraj, head of the outgoing United Nations-supported administration in western Libya, transferred power to Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and Mohammad Younes Menfi, who chairs a three-member Presidential Council.