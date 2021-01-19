Informed consent abortion legislation proposed in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Women in Wyoming would be allowed to view an ultrasound and hear the heartbeat of the fetus before seeking a non-emergency abortion under a proposed bill filed for the 2021 Legislative session.

The bill would order doctors to make that option available to women who are seeking abortions.

The bill would also order several steps prior to performing an abortion, including providing a written description of the procedure, a written description of the possible mental health impact on women who have abortions and other steps designed to mandate that women would be giving “informed consent,” KGAB-AM reported Tuesday.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, John Bear, Chuck Gray, Jeremy Haroldson, Chip Neiman and Pepper Ottman and Sens. Bo Biteman, Tim French, and Tom James.

If enacted, the legislation would go into effect July 1.