Indonesian students protest rumored delay of 2024 election

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of students marched in cities around Indonesia on Monday to protest against rumors that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country's democracy.
Widodo denied on Sunday that his administration is attempting to delay the vote after senior politicians, including a close ally, supported the idea, and ordered the Cabinet to explain that the election has been set for Feb. 14, 2024.