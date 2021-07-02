Indonesia caught between surge and slow vaccine rollout EDNA TARIGAN and VICTORIA MILKO, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 11:45 p.m.
Men pray during the burial of a relative at Rorotan Cemetery which is reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. New land around the capital city continues to be cleared for the dead and gravediggers have to work late shifts following surges in COVID-19 cases fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India.
This aerial shot shows workers bury a COVID-19 victim in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. After a slow vaccination rollout, Indonesia is now racing to inoculate as many people as possible as it battles an explosion of cases that have overburdened its health care system.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Sri Dewi stood in the graveyard with her family, waiting their turn to bury her brother. He suffered a stroke and needed oxygen, but there wasn't any in a hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
“We took him to this hospital, but there was no room for him,” said Dewi. “The hospital was out of oxygen.”
EDNA TARIGAN and VICTORIA MILKO