Indianapolis road crews get heaters to aid in pothole fixes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Road crews in Indianapolis are getting a new weapon in their endless task of filling potholes: Special heaters that should make their road-patching chores easier, especially in cold weather.

The city’s Department of Public Works recently acquired two infrared P200 asphalt heaters to assist with road repairs. The new machinery essentially heats up the asphalt, making it easier for crews to fix segments of pavement that are falling apart, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The department said the machinery will heat dry pavement to 350 degrees (176 Celsius), allowing crews to remove buckled or decaying asphalt and smooth it over more effortlessly. Workers will pull the heaters behind their trucks so they can cover long swaths at a time.

"We're excited to continue putting tools in the hands of our street maintenance crews that go above and beyond simple filling operations,” DPW Director Dan Parker said in a news release.

The machinery is currently being tested and will be used on roads in the coming weeks.