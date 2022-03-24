Indianapolis receiving $9.4 million for homelessness efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will receive $9.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its efforts to fight homelessness that prioritize stable housing, followed by supportive services, officials said.

“Today’s announcement takes our ability to serve our neighbors experiencing homelessness to the next level,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Wednesday. “By leveraging these dollars, American Rescue Plan resources, and the Indianapolis Community Plan to End Homelessness, we’re accelerating our goal of ending the homelessness crisis."