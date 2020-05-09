Indiana wildlife refuge plans to open acreage for hunting

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — A national wildlife refuge in southern Indiana is seeking the public's input on its plan to open up thousands of acres to hunters.

Officials at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge are accepting the public's comment on the proposed changes to its hunting program until June 8.

Those plans call for the sprawling wildlife refuge that's located near the southern Indiana city of Seymour to open up 4,455 acres to upland game hunting for raccoon, fox, coyote, opossum and skunk.

Officials also propose opening 747 acres to migratory game bird hunting and upland game hunting, The (Columbus) Republic reported.

The wildlife refuge was established in 1966 as a refuge to provide resting and feeding areas for waterfowl during their annual migrations. It includes 7,724 acres near Seymour, and a 78-acre parcel known as the Restle Unit that's located near Bloomington.