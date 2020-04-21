Indiana tops 600 COVID-19 deaths as total cases surpass 12K

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sixty-one more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state's pandemic death toll to 630 as statewide coronavirus cases surpassed 12,000, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health said the 61 new deaths it reported Tuesday occurred between April 7 and Monday.

The state agency said that another 431 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total to 12,097, following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 67,264 tests have been reported to the state health department, with the addition of another 2,641 tests the agency reported Tuesday.

The health department said in a news release that the new cases and new tests reported Tuesday were lower than expected due to a technology issue “and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections."

The department said the additional positive cases not included in Tuesday’s report “would be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately."

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, has said that she expected the coronavirus illness peak to arrive in late April for the Indianapolis area and the first weeks of May for rest of the state.