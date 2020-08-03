Indiana surpasses 68,000 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has surpassed 68,000 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases.

The state’s health department said Monday that 582 additional people have been diagnosed with the disease, bringing Indiana’s total to 68,433.

Confirmed deaths due to complications from the virus are at 2,780. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, according to the state.

More than 775,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported, statewide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.