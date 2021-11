FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fall enrollment at Indiana's public colleges has declined again statewide, with only Indiana and Purdue universities’ flagship campuses and some Ivy Tech Community College sites reporting gains.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education said the overall 2.6% drop in degree-seeking students this fall at public universities brings Indiana's five-year loss to 10.4%, down from 267,598 students in fall 2016 to 239,799 this year, The Journal Gazette reported.