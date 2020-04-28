Indiana's confirmed coronavirus death toll tops 900

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 900, with nearly 100 other people having died with presumed infections, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 57 additional deaths, boosting the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 901 since the first fatality was recorded seven weeks ago. Most of the newly reported deaths happened between Friday and Monday, but one dates back to April 18.

Three more presumed COVID-19 deaths added to the state statistics give Indiana 91 such fatalities. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.

Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll has more than doubled since the 437 recorded as of April 12 while Gov. Eric Holcomb has continued discussing steps toward easing business restrictions imposed under the statewide stay-at-home order.

Holcomb said Monday he was considering information such as hospitalization and death rates, along with the availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators for those who are seriously ill.

The latest state statistics showed 546 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals and that 44% of ICU beds remained available as of Monday. That’s 75 fewer coronavirus patients in those ICUs than last Thursday.