Indiana reports nearly 1,600 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Another 1,589 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Indiana, bringing the state’s total to 149,166 infections.

An additional 23 deaths also have been reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

Clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record shows another 233 probable deaths linked to the virus.

More than 3,700 people in Indiana have died from the virus.

More than 1.5 million people in Indiana have been tested for COVID-19. Total testing has topped 2.5 million with some people receiving more than one test.