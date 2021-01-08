Indiana reports 6K more COVID-19 cases as vaccine expands

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials reported 6,199 new coronavirus infections and 69 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state expanded COVID-19 vaccination availability to all Hoosiers over the age of 80.

The newly confirmed deaths, which occurred over the last several days, raised Indiana’s toll to 8,892, including both confirmed and presumed infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus is now up to 552,594.

The state agency also reported that 2,769 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. Of those being treated, 584 were in intensive care, according to the state agency’s daily statistic update.

Health officials announced earlier this week that coronavirus vaccinations are available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday. Until now, health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities were the only eligible recipients for the shots.

By 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 33,500 Hoosiers were already registered for a vaccine appointment, according to the state health department. Among those registering, 21,000 people scheduled appointments in the first 90 minutes after registration opened.

In the coming weeks, the plan is to further expand availability of the vaccine to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.