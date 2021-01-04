Indiana reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,630 more cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have reported 3,630 new coronavirus infections and 39 additional COVID-19 deaths as the state continued to see a slight decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations following a series of spikes throughout December.

The newly confirmed deaths, which occurred over several days, raised Indiana’s toll to 8,514, including both confirmed and presumed infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said Monday.

The number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus is now up to 529,688.

The health department also reported that 2,836 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday at Indiana’s hospitals — an 18% decrease from pandemic-high hospitalization rates a month ago.

Another 208 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana schools were additionally reported, according to the agency’s weekly school statistics update.

As of Monday, 1,886 schools have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. An additional 175 schools have not reported any cases, and 307 schools have yet to report their data to the state.

Although schools were closed last week for winter recess, state health officials asked administrators to report virus exposures from school-sponsored activities that occurred during the break.