Indiana police seek possible witness in fatal shooting of 2

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are looking for a person who may have witnessed a December shooting that left two people dead and wounded a third outside a central Indiana convenience store.

Days after the shooting, the Bargersville Police Department released security camera images of someone, apparently a man, who was pumping gas at a Circle K store in the Morgan County community of Waverly around the time of the Dec. 24 shooting.

But Officer Jeremy Roll said that potential witness still has not been identified or come forward.

“I’m hopeful that if this person comes forward, that he will ultimately provide the missing information,” Roll told The Herald-Times in an email.

About 5 a.m. on Dec. 24, a customer discovered someone on the ground near gas pumps at the store, which is located near the Johnson-Morgan county line. The customer notified the clerk, who called 911.

Roll arrived and found two additional people on the ground near the pumps, including 18-year-old Ethan Bell, of Martinsville, and an unidentified 17-year-old whose name has been withheld due to that individual's age. Bell and the juvenile were dead.

A third shooting victim — later identified as an 18-year-old Martinsville man — was hospitalized for serious injuries and has spoken to investigators.

Roll said that while authorities “know what occurred, who was involved," the Johnson County prosecutor is awaiting additional evidence before proceeding with the case.