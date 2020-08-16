Indiana police bike ride scaled back over virus concerns

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An annual bicycle ride to benefit the families of Indiana police officers who’ve died in the line of duty has been drastically scaled back because of coronavirus concerns.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors is set for its 19th year without its typical 13-day ride of nearly 1,000 miles around the state, according to organizers.

This year’s primary event will instead be a daylong ride Sept. 5 on the grounds of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield. An opening ceremony is planned for 8:30 a.m., with the general public invited to ride with police officers and family members of fallen officers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Two officers who died last year will be recognized during events later in the month.

A stationary bike ride on Sept. 14 at the Rising Sun Police Department will honor town Police Chief David Hewitt, who died in a one-vehicle crash in February 2019. Another such ride on Sept. 18 at the state police post in Lafayette will honor state Trooper Peter Stephan, who was killed in an October 2019 crash while heading to help another trooper.

Rider registration and donations can be made at copscycling4survivors.org.