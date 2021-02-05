Indiana Toll Road reopens after deadly crash, spill cleanup

LaGRANGE, Ind. (AP) — A deadly overnight crash along the Indiana Toll Road involving a semi truck closed the tollway for several hours as crews cleaned up a chemical that spilled from a tanker it was hauling, police said.

The truck's driver, Omar Pleasont, 35, of Portage, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of Thursday night's crash in LaGrange County, Indiana State Police said.

Pleasont's semi truck veered off the tollway and, into the center median for an unknown reason about 8:30 p.m. and both its cab and its trailer rolled over, while the liquid tanker it was hauling separated and began leaking hydrochloric acid, police said.

The chemical leak prompted the evacuation of people within a half-mile (.81-kilometer) radius of the crash just south of the Michigan border in an area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of LaGrange — the county seat.

Once the cleanup work was completed, police said all eastbound and westbound lanes reopened about 3 a.m. Friday after being closed for more than six hours.