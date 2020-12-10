Indiana House speaker quarantining with COVID-19 infection

In this file photo taken on Monday, March 9, 2020, Speaker of the House Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks with the media after being sworn in at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Huston is trying to hold onto his suburban Indianapolis district that’s shifted away from reliably Republican as he faces his first election since March, when he took over the powerful position that controls much of the General Assembly’s action. He faces Democratic challenger Aimee Rivera Cole, who received 46% of the vote against Huston two years ago. less In this file photo taken on Monday, March 9, 2020, Speaker of the House Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks with the media after being sworn in at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Huston is trying to hold onto his ... more Photo: AJ Mast, AP Photo: AJ Mast, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Indiana House speaker quarantining with COVID-19 infection 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top lawmaker in the Indiana House has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease, his office said Thursday.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston of Fishers received the test result on Wednesday and is quarantining at home. His office said Huston, 48, hasn’t been at the Statehouse within the past week or had recent contact with other legislators or legislative staffers.

“I will continue quarantining at home and taking all necessary precautions,” Huston said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to work when it’s safe to do so.”

The Republican-dominated Legislature is scheduled to begin its 2021 session on Jan. 4, with debates expected over Gov. Eric Holcomb’s use of the state emergency powers law to impose business restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huston has advocated the use of face masks but hasn’t supported requiring lawmakers to wear them while conducting legislative business. Two Republican House members didn’t wear masks when most of the 150 lawmakers met at the Statehouse three weeks ago for their Organization Day session.

Huston became the House speaker in March after Republican Brian Bosma stepped down from the position he held for the past decade.