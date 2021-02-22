Indiana House backs mandate on abortion 'reversal'

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a proposal that would require doctors to tell patients about a disputed treatment to stop a drug-induced abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills for the procedure.

The Republican-dominated House voted 67-29 on Monday in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Abortion opponents argue the bill ensures that women who may change their minds about ending their pregnancies have information about stopping the process by taking a different drug after having taken the first of the two drugs for a medication abortion. Abortion-rights supporters maintain doctors would be forced to provide dubious information to their patients.

Six states already require doctors to tell women that it may be possible to reverse a medication abortion, while laws in three other states — North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee — have been blocked by legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Medical groups say the “reversal” process is not backed up by science and that there is little information about the procedure’s safety.

Medication abortions accounted for 44% of the roughly 7,600 abortions performed in Indiana during 2019, according to the state health department’s most recent statistics.