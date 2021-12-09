Indian farmers suspend year-long protest against new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers suspended a year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters.
“It’s a big victory for farmers. We have forced the government to bow to our demands,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader. He said they will review on Jan. 15 the steps taken by the government and decide their future course of action.