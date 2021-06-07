India cautiously starts to open up as virus cases decline NEW DELHI June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 3:41 a.m.
A man sanitizes the premises of a shopping mall before reopening after being closed since April as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Businesses in two of India's largest cities are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline.
2 of11 Passengers come out of the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 7, 2021. Businesses in two of India’s largest cities are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline. Ishant Chauhan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Passengers walk outside the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 7, 2021. Businesses in two of India’s largest cities are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline. Ishant Chauhan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Cab drivers await passengers outside the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 7, 2021. Businesses in two of India’s largest cities are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline. Ishant Chauhan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, a farmer waits for customers at a wholesale market on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India. On Monday, June 7, 2021, businesses in two of India’s largest cities, New Delhi and Mumbai, are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Passengers walk outside the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 7, 2021. Businesses in two of India’s largest cities are reopening as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline. Ishant Chauhan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A health worker, left, cheers seven years old boy Rudra Singh, and his family members who have recovered from COVID-19 as they prepare to leave an isolation center functioning at a Gurdwara or Sikh temple in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Ishant Chauhan/AP Show More Show Less
Businesses in two of India's largest cities were reopening Monday as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline.
India's capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the Delhi Metro, which serves New Delhi and adjoining areas, also resumed operations at 50% capacity. Last week, authorities in the capital allowed some manufacturing and construction activity to resume.