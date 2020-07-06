Independent school closes; 13 new cases over weekend

A small independent school in Montpelier has closed for good because of the coronavirus pandemic. River Rock School, which served students aged 5 to 14, announced last week that it had closed, the Times Argus reported.

“It’s hard to run an independent school at the best of times," said co-director Allison Caldwell.

The school had 15 students last year and was in the process of recruiting when the state ended in-person schools down to slow the spread of the virus, she said.

“It was one of those perfect storms where there were so many things sort of working against us that the board decided it was time to close down,” Caldwell said.

River Rock started in 2004 and was based on children’s interests, she said.

Mill Moore, executive director of the Vermont Independent Schools Association, said he was not aware other independent schools having to close because of the pandemic.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

____

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the weekend. The total number of deaths remained at 56.