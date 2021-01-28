In-person classes planned for fall at Oklahoma State

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State University officials on Thursday announced plans to return fully to in-person classes beginning with the fall semester in August.

“We will listen and follow guidelines from the experts including wearing masks and social distancing if it means keeping people safe," said Vice Provost Jessica Mendez. “We will adjust protocols as needed when the semester draws closer, but I am pleased to report our faculty are preparing for in-person instruction this fall.”

OSU moved to online instruction only following spring break last March as the virus spread in the state, and has used a blend of online and in-person classes during the fall and current spring semester.

Statewide, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 381,430 total cases and 3,423 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Oklahoma had the seventh highest rate of new cases per capita in the United States at 957.27 per 100,000 population, while the seven-day rolling average of new cases fell from 4,255.86 per day on Jan. 13 to 2,678.57, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The rolling average of deaths increased from 30.71 to 43.29 per day during the same time period.