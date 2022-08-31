In Pakistan, fears of waterborne diseases as floods recede MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 5:54 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Local residents examine a portion of a road destroyed by floodwaters in the Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. Sherin Zada/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Homes destroyed by floodwaters hang to a cliff in the Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. Sherin Zada/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Local residents cross a portion of road destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. Sherin Zada/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Local residents cross a portion of road destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. Sherin Zada/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Local residents cross a portion of road destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. Sherin Zada/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.
Massive flooding from the rains since mid-June has killed at least 1,162 people, a phenomenon experts blame on climate change.